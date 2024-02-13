DU BCL leader accused of assaulting canteen manager for asking unpaid dues - Dainikshiksha

A leader from the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at Dhaka University’s Master Da Surja Sen Hall allegedly physically assaulted the canteen manager of the hall over a dispute regarding due payments.

The BCL leader is Arafat Hossain, the organizing secretary of the BCL unit at the hall.



The canteen manager filed a complaint with the hall provost, seeking justice for the attack.

According to the complaint, the accused entered the canteen at noon, where Fahim Hossen was manning the cash counter. After being served food, he requested the due payments amounting to Tk2,650.

In response, Arafat Hossain launched an immediate attack, physically assaulting him by tearing his beard, shirt, and lungi. He then had to flee the scene to be safe, he wrote in the complaint.

The complaint letter further stated that, on a previous occasion, when the canteen manager requested Arafat for the due money, the accused summoned him to his room and threatened him.

In response, Arafat Hossain said, “While having lunch, the canteen manager demanded money. I informed him that I faced issues withdrawing money. Later, as I was leaving, the manager instructed the staff not to provide me with food in the future. In response, I questioned the manager, asking how he could make such a statement.”

Regarding the physical assault complaint, Arafat claimed, “When he pushed me, I grabbed his collar, and my hand inadvertently caught his beard. He initiated the physical contact, and I did not engage in any beating of such kinds.”

Dr. Md Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan, the Provost of the hall, said, “The victim has submitted a written complaint. We have formed a committee comprising three members and instructed them to submit a report within three days. Further actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.”source: unb