Egyptian 6th grader accelerates journey straight to univ - Dainikshiksha

Sixth-grader Yahya Abdul Nasser Mohamed will soon join university in Egypt after his education was fast-tracked by the country's cabinet.

In an unprecedented move, the Egyptian Cabinet has chosen to catapult sixth-grade wonder Yahya Abdul Nasser Mohamed directly into university life, specifically at the esteemed Faculty of Science at Damietta University.

This extraordinary leap bypasses conventional elementary and secondary education, demonstrating a bold approach to nurturing exceptional talents, reports Gulf News.

Yahya's exceptional scientific prowess has paved the way for this unique opportunity. A collaborative effort among the Ministries of Education, Higher Education, and Scientific Research is underway to streamline the administrative processes for his university enrollment.

This groundbreaking decision was prompted by a heartfelt petition from Yahya's mother, highlighting his extraordinary abilities. The move not only acknowledges his prodigious talents but also seeks to inspire others with exceptional skills. Yahya underwent a rigorous intelligence quotient (IQ) test, showcasing the requisite proficiency for this unconventional educational trajectory.

To further assess his capabilities, Yahya engaged in exhaustive testing alongside other aspirants vying for admission to Zewail City of Science, Technology and Innovation. The four-hour examinations covered physics, chemistry, mathematics, and critical thinking. Yahya's stellar performance positioned him among the top 10 per cent of applicants.

In addition to his scientific feats, Yahya excelled in a two-hour English language proficiency test, exempting him from introductory language courses at the university. A successful personal interview secured his coveted spot at Zewail University.

Acknowledging Yahya's exceptional potential, the Council has extended a full scholarship to his family. This support enables them to partake in a specialized program for gifted individuals at Zewail City of Science, Technology and Innovation, ensuring unwavering assistance throughout Yahya's academic journey until he attains the scientific stature he deserves.

Zewail City of Science, Technology and Innovation, established by the Egyptian government in honor of the late Nobel laureate Ahmed Zewail, stands as a beacon of cutting-edge education. Endowed with special legislation in 2012, the university is committed to providing outstanding students with practical opportunities for scientific research and fostering skills essential for adapting to economic and technological progress.

With a focus on nanotechnology, Zewail City offers avant-garde programs spanning nanoelectronics, nanooptics, nanosystems, nanostructures, and renewable energy engineering. This includes fields such as solar cells, wind energy, biofuels, biomass, and natural gas, positioning Yahya on the forefront of scientific innovation.