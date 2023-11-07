Experts call for adding more content on climate change in textbooks - Dainikshiksha

Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Atiur Rahman stressed the importance of incorporating more content on climate change and its effects on girls into the education curriculum to promote better adaptation and disaster management in climate-affected areas.

Atiur Rahman, who is also the chairperson of Unnayan Shamannay, also emphasised the urgent need to address the climate crisis in Bangladesh, particularly its disproportionate impact on girls in climate-affected areas. He proposed the inclusion of additional climate change-related material in textbooks, as it can play a pivotal role in transforming mindsets and facilitating better adaptation and disaster management.

Atiur further stated, "If we can ensure education for all, then we can experience enhanced economic growth."

He came up with the call at a conference themed "Promoting Girls' Education in Climate Impacted Areas Across Bangladesh," organised by POPI in collaboration with the Disabled Rehabilitation and Research Association (DRRA), Credit and Development Forum (CDF), and with support from the Malala Fund at a hotel in Dhaka on Monday.

Musharraf Tansen, the country representative of the Malala Fund, delivered the keynote address during the conference. His presentation drew from workshops and discussions conducted in haor, shoals, and other coastal regions. It was revealed that over 27% of stakeholders in these areas identified early marriage as a significant obstacle to girls' advancement, while 21.9% cited economic crises as a critical hindrance to girls' education. An additional 20.5% highlighted the adverse impact of girls' health issues on their education.

Musharraf recommended the establishment of improved communication systems in climate-affected regions and the implementation of climate adaptation and disaster management measures.

Planning Minister Abdul Mannan stressed the essential role of empowering girls and women in all areas, including those vulnerable to climate change, for the overall development and well-being of the country's population.

Speakers at the event also suggested the introduction of an education system tailored to the needs of climate-affected regions and the provision of employment opportunities for underprivileged families, as well as ensuring access to clean water for the people living in those areas.