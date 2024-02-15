Govt nationalized 828 educational institutes in last 15 yrs - Dainikshiksha

Govt nationalized 828 educational institutes in last 15 yrs

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury on Wednesday said that the government has nationalised 828 educational institutions in the last 15 years.

They include 54 schools and colleges, 374 colleges, 347 schools and 49 technical institutions, he said in Parliament.

The education minister said this while responding to a tabled question of ruling party MP elected from Chattogram M Abdul Latif.

In response to the question of Awami League lawmaker elected from Natore Shafiqul Islam Shimul of Natore-2 constituency, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said that the present government has no plan to resume JSC and PSC final examinations.

In response to the question of M Abdul Latif, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Rumana Ali said that currently the number of government primary schools in the country is 51,026.

“The process of bringing private educational institutions under registration under new rules is going on. The government has no plan to nationalise those private educational institutions,” she said.source: unb

