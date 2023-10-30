HC commutes sentences of 7 militants - Dainikshiksha

The High Court (HC) today commuted death sentences of seven militants to imprisonment till natural death in a case filed over horrific militant attack in the capital's Holey Artisan Bakery in 2016, that claimed lives of 20 people, most of them foreigners.

A High Court division bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the judgment after holding hearing on death reference, jail appeals and criminal appeals in the case.

The court pronounced the judgment in Bengali, saying the incident of brutal killing tarnished country's image in the global arena immensely. That also created severe panic among the people and severely compromised public safety severely, it observed.

The seven convicts are-Jahangir Alam alias Rajib Gandhi, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Rashedul Islam alias Rash, Sohel Mahfuz, Hadisur Rahman Sagar, Shariful Islam and Mamunur Rashid.

Dhaka Anti-terrorism Special Tribunal on November 27, 2019, convicted and sentenced them to death in the sensational case. It had also acquitted another accused Mizanur Rahman alias Boro Mizan from the charge framed under section 6 (2) (a) of Anti Terror Act 2009.

Dhaka Anti-terrorism Special Tribunal came up with judgement, almost three and a half years after the grisly militant attack on upscale cafe, in capital's Gulshan area on July 1, 2016.

The matter later came to High Court for its approval for the death sentences. The convicts in the meantime also filed criminal appeals and jail appeals against the judgment.

Two police officials valiantly laid down their lives while trying to save people during the militant attack. Later, five militants, Rohan Ibn Imtiaj, Mir Sameh Mobassher, Nibras Islam, Shafikul Islam alias Uzzal and Khairul Islam alias Payel, were killed in a commando operation.

Police filed the case under the anti-terror act with Gulshan Police Station. source: Bss