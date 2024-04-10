Holy Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow - Dainikshiksha

The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, will be celebrated in the country tomorrow as the moon of Shawwal month of 1445 Hijri was not sighted in the sky of Bangladesh on Tuesday.

"The moon of Shawwal month of 1445 Hijri was not sighted on Tuesday in the sky of the country. The holy Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday," Islamic Foundation (IF) Assistant Public Relations Officer Shayla Sharmin told after the meeting of National Moon Sighting Committee.

Religious affairs minister and National Moon Sighting Committee President Md Faridul Haque Khan presided over the meeting at the meeting room of IF at Baitul Mokarram National Mosque here on Tuesday evening, she said.President Mohammed Sahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will issue separate messages greeting the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the world on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.The main jamaat of the Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises here at 8.30 am tomorrow.If the congregation cannot be held due to inclement weather or any other unavoidable reason, it will be held at 9 am at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here.Another congregation of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be held at 8:30 am at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on the Eid day.Besides, five Eid jamaats (congregation) will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.The first Eid jamaat will be held at 7am while the next four Jamaats will be held at 8am, 9am, 10am and 10.45am respectively.President Mohammed Shahabuddin is expected to offer the prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr along with hundreds of people from all walks of life at the National Eidgah Maidan. Apart from the head of the state, the country's noted personalities, including chief justice, cabinet members, judges of the Supreme Court, lawmakers, senior political leaders and high civil and military officials will also say their prayers there.The Eid jamaat will be held under the auspices of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Special arrangement has been made for women to offer Eid prayers at the national Eidgah. DMP has taken five-tier security measures to ensure law and order during Eid-ul-Fitr.Eid-ul-Fitr is an Arabic word meaning "festival of breaking of the fast".The festival marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during the holy month.On the Eid day morning, usually, Muslim devotees gather at mosques and prayer venues to perform Eid prayers and greet each other.The festival is celebrated by visiting friends and relatives, hosting food parties and sharing sweets.Children not only get new clothes and shoes, but also receive cash gifts called "Salami" from their elders, relatives and well-wishers.The occasion is seen as a time of forgiveness and giving thanks to Allah for helping people to complete their month-long spiritual fasting.Many Muslims distribute cash and food to the less fortunate ones.