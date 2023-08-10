HSC admission process begins, results on Sept 5

Intermediate college's HSC Class-XI and equivalent admission's application has been begun on Thursday (10 August). The online application process will be ended on August 20. The applicant's merit list will be published on September 5.

The results of SSC and equivalent examinations were announced on July 28 by Bangladesh education board and successful students are able to get admission to Higher Secondary (Intermediate) college and Madrasah (Alim) for the session 2023-2024.[inside-as-1]

Ministry of Education, Bangladesh decided to make the HSC online admission process mandatory for all government and non-government colleges all over the country to higher secondary (Intermediate) college and Madrasah (Alim).

As per education board’s rules, HSC online admission process must be followed for the colleges who have 300 or more seats for admission.

All education board in Bangladesh will arrange online admission for all college and madrasah for this academic year. Applicants can complete online application from below.

The SSC passed students can get admit in Diploma courses in the polytechnic institutes under Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB).

Selected candidates will have to confirm their admission within 7 -10 September. Class will be begun on October 8 in all institutions.