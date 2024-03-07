Japanese Studies Carnival observed at DU - Dainikshiksha

The Dhaka University's Japanese Studies department has observed its 7th founding anniversary celebrating Japanese Studies Day 2024 with three-day long elaborate programmes.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr A S M Maksud Kamal addressed the closing ceremony of the carnival as chief guest today at the Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium of Social Sciences faculty.

The DJS carnival was held from the March 3 to 5 in the Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium and the department premises with a number of academic, extracurricular, and cultural activities.

The Department of Japanese Studies, the first area studies department of the university, has been teaching and conducting researches on Japanese and East Asian economy, politics, business, society, language-literature-culture, philosophy, religion, international relation, and various other sectors.

DU Social Sciences faculty dean Professor Dr. Zia Rahman addressed as guest of honor on the occasion, chaired by the chairman of the department Prof Dr Md Jahangir Alam.

Founding Chair of the department Professor Dr. Abul Barkat, JICA Chief Representative of Bangladesh Office Ichiguchi Tomohide and Country Representative of Mitsubishi Corporation Myung-Ho Lee, Project Director and associate professor Dr. Dilruba Sharmin and Shiblee Noman also addressed, among others.

Besides, representatives from JICA, Mitsubishi Corporation Limited, New Vision Solution, Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and other related officials were present at the program.

While addressing the programme DU VC Dr Maksud Kamal said, "The Department of Japanese Studies, despite being comparatively new, has set an example for the rest in terms of research-publication, extracurricular activities, sports and establishing industry-academia relation."

Kazuko Bhuiyan Trust, JICA Bangladesh, and Mitsubishi Corporation Dhaka Office were awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for their tremendous support of the department's growth.source: bss