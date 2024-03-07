JnU, KU signs MoU to enhance education and research sectors - Dainikshiksha

Jagannath University (JnU) and Khulna University (KU) will work together in the education and research sectors.

For this, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two universities on Wednesday at Khulna University Vice-Chancellor's office.

Jagannath University Registrar Engineer Md. Ohiduzzaman and Khulna University Treasurer Professor Amit Roy Chowdhury signed the MoU on behalf of the universities.

After the signing of the MoU, it was handed over to both parties in the presence of Jagannath University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Sadeka Halim and Khulna University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mahmud Hossain.

Prof. Dr Sadeka Halim said, “All our teachers and students who need high-quality labs and modern technology for their research activities can now use Khulna University’s lab and their technology. This agreement will play an important role in education and research for both universities.”source: unb