JU observes 53th founding anniversary - Dainikshiksha

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Friday celebrated the 'JU Day' marking its 53th founding anniversary on the campus amid festive mood.

Marking the day, JU wore a festive look with the participation of former and current students, teachers and officials with colorful banners, balloons and festoons.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam inaugurated the programme by hoisting the national flag and releasing balloons in front of the Business Studies Faculty of the university at 10am.

In the inaugural speech, Prof Nurul Alam greeted university teachers, students, officers, employees and the present and former students of the university.

Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz, Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar, Deans of various faculties, Senate and Syndicate members of the university were present at the inaugural session among others.

Later, led by Prof Md Nurul Alam, a colorful procession was brought out from the Business Studies faculty premises. The procession paraded through the main streets of the campus and ended at Selim Al Deen Mukta Mancha.

The daylong programme included blood group testing campaign, friendly football and handball matches between former and current students, painting exhibition, pitha festival, cultural function organized by the Students Counseling and Guidance Centre and Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) at the Selim Al Deen Muktamancha of the university.

JU was founded as the 'Jahangirnagar Muslim University' near Savar, on the outskirts of the capital on August 20, 1970. It formally began its academic activities as a residential university on January 12, 1971, with four departments, 21 teachers, 150 students and three residential halls.source: bss