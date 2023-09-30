Khaleda has to be jailed before going to abroad: PM - Dainikshiksha

Khaleda has to be jailed before going to abroad: PM

Dainikshiksha Desk |

If BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia wants to go abroad for medical treatment, she has to return to jail again, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (30 September).

The premier came up with the observation while while giving an interview to Satarupa Barua of the Voice of America (VoA). The interview was posted on the Bangla VoA website on Saturday.

She said, “If they want to take her (Khelada Zia) to abroad, they have to go to court, and if the court gives the verdict, she can go.”

Regarding the recent US visa restrictions, Sheikh Hasina said, “The US has imposed visa curbs, and they can impose more. It is their will. But we have ensured the rights of our people – the right to vote, the right to food, the right to education and medical treatment – we have ensured all basic rights.”

 

