LDDP to train 600 veterinarians across the country - Dainikshiksha

The government's Livestock and Dairy Development Project (LDDP) would train 300 field veterinarians from Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) and 300 from Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) to use ultrasonogram machines.

A workshop on "Use of Ultrasonogram Machines and Training on Fundamentals" was inaugurated at the conference room of the Department of Medicine of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine on Monday.

The Department of Surgery and Obstetrics at BAU organised the workshop, funded by LDDP.

BAU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Emdadul Haque Chowdhury was present as the chief guest at the programme, presided over by Associate Professor Dr Momena Khatun.

Head, Department of Surgery and Obstetrics. Professor of the Faculty of Veterinary, Dr Md Abdul Awal, was present as a special guest. Heads of different departments and teachers of the Veterinary Faculty were also present on the occasion.

The workshop was coordinated by Dr Nasrin Sultana Juena, professor, Department of Surgery and Obstetrics.

She appreciated the initiative of the government to create smart agriculture and skilled veterinarians.

VC Emdadul hoped to reflect the results of the training at the field level as well as emphasise enhancing the skills of the veterinarians.source: unb