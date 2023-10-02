Light to moderate rain likely many parts of country - Dainikshiksha

Light to moderate rain likely to occur at many places over north, south and north-eastern region and at a few places over north and central region including the capital.

" Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.", said a met office forecast for the next twenty-four hours.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday recorded 35.3 degree celsius at Syhet and minimum temperature today was recorded 24.0 degree celsius at Bandarban.

Country's maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours was recorded 95 millimeters(mm) at Sylhet.

The Well-marked low over Bihar and adjoining area and low lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining area. The axis of monsoon trough runs through East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the center of the well-marked low to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Today's sunset at Dhaka at 05-45 PM and Tomorrow's sunrise at 05-51 AM.

