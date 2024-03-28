Met office predicts rains across Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

Met office forecast rains or thundershowers in Dhaka and six other divisions of Bangladesh in 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Thursday.

‘Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions,’ said a Met office bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.source: newage