Met office predicts rains across Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

Met office predicts rains across Bangladesh

dainikshiksha desk |

Met office forecast rains or thundershowers in Dhaka and six other divisions of Bangladesh in 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Thursday.

‘Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions,’ said a Met office bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.source: newage

Yunus Centre statement over UNESCO Award is misleading: Mohibul - dainik shiksha Yunus Centre statement over UNESCO Award is misleading: Mohibul Patients suffer as intern, trainee doctors’ strike on - dainik shiksha Patients suffer as intern, trainee doctors’ strike on Jill Biden writes children's book about 'First Feline' Willow - dainik shiksha Jill Biden writes children's book about 'First Feline' Willow Met office predicts rains across Bangladesh - dainik shiksha Met office predicts rains across Bangladesh Death toll of Bangladeshis along border comes down: FM - dainik shiksha Death toll of Bangladeshis along border comes down: FM please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0044159889221191