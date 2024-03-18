Michael Palmer joins ISD as primary school principal - Dainikshiksha

Michael Palmer joins ISD as primary school principal

Dainikshiksha Reporter |

The International School Dhaka (ISD) has appointed Dr Michael Palmer as the new principal of its primary school.

The Canadian educator brings 25 years’ of expertise in global education leadership roles, as an International Baccalaureate (IB) Coordinator and Principal in schools in Turkey, Ukraine, Georgia, and Canada, said a press release. 

Dr Palmer is committed to fostering inclusive learning environments for all students and promoting diversity and equity for students to reach higher levels of achievement. 

 

“As we celebrate the school’s 25th anniversary this year, I look forward to being a part of ISD’s nurturing, inclusive, and innovative environment and bringing my experiences to continue building a holistic and inclusive culture of learning,” said Dr Palmer.

Steve Calland-Scoble, Director, International School Dhaka, said: “Michael’s appointment signals a new chapter of academic excellence and inclusive learning at an exciting time for the school, as we enter our anniversary year with a bold, student-centric strategy.

“His extensive experience leading the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum at primary level reaffirms our commitment to providing a world-class education that nurtures the holistic development of each student, as one of the pioneering schools in Bangladesh to adopt the renowned IB across all its year groups.”

JnU student commits suicide after posting note on Facebook - dainik shiksha JnU student commits suicide after posting note on Facebook Locals taking matters into their own hands as police fail to act on complaint against CU BCL unit - dainik shiksha Locals taking matters into their own hands as police fail to act on complaint against CU BCL unit Nation set to celebrate Bangabandhu's 104th birth anniversary tomorrow - dainik shiksha Nation set to celebrate Bangabandhu's 104th birth anniversary tomorrow Fairuz’s death by suicide sparks protest at JnU; accused asst proctor, classmate suspended - dainik shiksha Fairuz’s death by suicide sparks protest at JnU; accused asst proctor, classmate suspended 7 colleagues landed in jail over death of journo in Barguna - dainik shiksha 7 colleagues landed in jail over death of journo in Barguna please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0032870769500732