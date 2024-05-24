Mild to moderate heatwave sweeping over country - Dainikshiksha

Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over the eight divisions and it may continue.

"Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and it may continue," said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today.

The low-pressure area over Southwest Bay and adjoining West central Bay moved slightly northeastwards, intensified into a well-marked low and into a depression over East central Bay and adjoining West central Bay at 06.00 am of today. It is likely to intensify further, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) added.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 38.5 degree Celsius jointly at Rangamati and Ishurdi and today's minimum temperature 24.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Maijdi court in Noakhali district.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 40 millimeters(mm) at the Maijdi Court.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country. Due to increase of moisture incursion the discomfort may persist.

The sun sets at 06.39 pm today and rises at 05.12 am tomorrow in the capital.