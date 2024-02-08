Mohibul for education-friendly atmosphere for smart Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP, has called for ensuring education-friendly atmospheres for building Smart Bangladesh envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He made the call while addressing a view-sharing meeting with heads of different educational institutes, including technical and madrasha, in Rajshahi division at Mohila Polytechnic Institute here today as the chief guest.

Mohibul said a step has been taken to introduce a new education programme through formulating a new education curriculum.

He also said that today's education sector has reached the new height of development as a result of farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

With Education Secretary Dr Farid Uddin Ahmed in the chair, the meeting was attended by heads of different technical and madrasha.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury mentioned that generation of work-oriented and skilled human resources is the demand of time. Utmost emphasis should be given on reaching the technical education to the general and madrasha students so that they can avail the scopes of attaining competence.source: bss