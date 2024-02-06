MoU signed between KU, D-8 Intl University of Iran - Dainikshiksha

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today demonstrating the significant cooperation between Khulna University (KU) and D-8 International University of Iran on ‘Academic and Research Cooperation’.

D-8, an organization for economic cooperation, consists of Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

The meeting was held virtually at the Vice-Chancellor’s (VC) meeting room of Khulna University (KU).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Vice-Chancellor of KU Prof. Dr. Mahmud Hossain on his side and Prof. Dr Abba Afkhami, Chancellor of D-8 International University of Iran.

They signed the MoU includes providing scholarships to Ph.D. students of Khulna University, 50% tuition fee waiver, academic view-exchange for various courses, academic and research cooperation.

Vice-Chancellor of KU Professor Dr. Mahmud Hossain said, a new era begins through the signing of the MoU in the history of KU.

Professor Dr. Uttam Kumar Majumder, Registrar (Acting) of Khulna University (KU), Professor Sehrish Khan, Director of International Affairs of KU, Majahar Ahmadi, and advisor to the Chancellor of D-8 International University and Milad Saki, head of International Affairs of D-8 Intl University, were present in the virtual programme. source: bss