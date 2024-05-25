Nazrul’s 125th birth anniv today - Dainikshiksha

The 125th birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam will be celebrated across the country today in a befitting manner.

Ministry of Cultural Affairs has chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day at the national level.

Different organisations and cultural bodies, including Dhaka University, have also taken programmes to celebrate the day amid various functions.

President Mohammed Shahbuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages paying rich tributes to the memory of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs has organised a three-day programme from May 25 to 27 at the National Museum in the city's Shahbagh area.

Deputy Leader of the Jatiya Sangsad Begum Matia Chowdhury will be present as the chief guest on the opening day of the programme.

Led by State Minister for Cultural Affairs Naheed Ezaher Khan, the cultural ministry will place wreaths at the grave of the poet on DU premises around 6:30am.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private television channels will live telecast the inaugural ceremony and air special programmes and print media will bring out special supplements highlighting the birth anniversary of the national poet.

Bangla Academy will pay respect to the national poet by placing wreaths at his grave near the Dhaka University mosque and Nazrul's portrait at Nazrul Mancha on the academy premises at 8:00am today.