Online reg for RU admission begins - Dainikshiksha

Online reg for RU admission begins

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Rajshahi University authorities yesterday started online registration process for admission to the undergraduate programme in the 2023-2024 academic year.

The primary application process started from yesterday noon and will continue till 12:00am on January 17, said  Prof Pradip Kumar Panday, administrator of RU public relations office.

Final application process will be held between January 26 to February 11 in four phases, he said.

The admission test will be held in three units on March 5-7. Tests would be held in MCQ format like last year.source: the daily star

