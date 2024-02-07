Orientation program held in BRAC University - Dainikshiksha

BRAC University welcomed its new students for the Spring-2024 semester with a vibrant Freshers' Orientation program recently. The event was a grand celebration of values, opportunities, and aspirations and a remarkable start to the students' academic journey.

The event started with the National Anthem performed by BRACU students. Registrar of the university Dr. Dave Dowland gave the opening remarks. He encouraged the incoming students to make the most of the many opportunities available, including the university's sustainable green campus. He also emphasized preserving this innovative space as a productive ground for research and innovation, said a press release on Wednesday (7 January).

Dean of the School of General Education Dr. Samia Huq explained BRAC University's unique educational philosophy. The university offers a holistic, comprehensive liberal arts education that combines traditional classroom learning with transformative experiences and global engagement, she said.

Proctor of the university Dr. Rubana Ahmed discussed the extensive support system provided by the proctor's office and the SHEBREC team. She emphasized their commitment to addressing academic and non-academic challenges and creating a nurturing environment.

The highlight of the event was the Panel Discussion, where distinguished guests shared insights into the relationship between academia, industry, and business. Khairul Basher, Director of Communication at BRAC University, moderated the discussion, which explored the ever-evolving dynamics in these areas. The esteemed panelists included Yousup Faruqu, Country Managing Director of Microsoft Bangladesh, Mr. Fahim Ahmed, CEO of Pathao, and Dr. Sadia Hamid Kazi, Chairperson of CSE at BRAC University.

The event concluded with a speech by Treasurer of the university Professor Mohammad Mahboob Rahman, PhD who encouraged students to embrace every opportunity and reminded them that the university was not just a place of learning but a nurturing community devoted to fostering growth and excellence.