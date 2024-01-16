Permission required to fly drones, UAV or RPAS, even RC toy planes: ISPR - Dainikshiksha

If any person, public or private organization wants to fly drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), Remote Controlled Toy Planes in the airspace of Bangladesh, they have to take prior permission.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said this in a press release on Monday.

According to the release, recently, some individuals, civil institutions and organizations (schools, colleges, universities, NGOs and research institutes) were seen flying drones, remotely piloted aircraft systems (UAV/RPAS), remote-controlled toy planes, kites and lanterns in the airspace of Bangladesh without permission.

ISPR also noticed an increased tendency to use laser beams, or high-power torch lights, to target aircraft and helicopters at the airbase of the Bangladesh Air Force. Flying kites, lanterns and drones and shooting laser beams pose serious risks to flying aeroplanes and helicopters.

Besides, all these unauthorised flights may cause accidents by crashing into various authorised domestic and foreign passenger planes, helicopters, and high-speed military aircraft.

Moreover, such unauthorised flights are considered a threat to national security and are a punishable offence under existing laws in Bangladesh, it said.

Considering all these things, prior permission must be obtained 45 days before flying in line with the specifications spelt out in the form available on the website of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) www.caab.gov.bd.

Citing concern over aviation safety, CAAB requested everyone to refrain from flying kites, lanterns and drones and using laser beams and high-power torch lights near the aviation area.

“Let’s make our sky a safe place to fly and strive to protect national security,” it added.source: unb