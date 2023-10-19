PM slams BNP's silence about Israeli attack on Palestine - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today heavily came down on the BNP for its silence about heinous Israel attacks on the innocent Palestinians, saying the repeated strikes on Palestine can't be tolerated anymore.

"Many (BNP and its allies) remained silence (against the Israeli attack on Palestine) fearing that they, who commit such incidents, may be upset on them. So, they have no courage to say something for the repressed people," she said.

The prime minister came up with the statements while inaugurating record 150 bridges in 39 districts of eight divisions in a single day at Sarok Bhaban in Tejgaon here.

She said BNP and its allies don't say anything about the Palestine issue. "But, they are doing movement calling for resignation (of the current government)," she said, dubbing BNP's stance "most unfortunate".

At the function, the premier announced that Bangladesh will observe one day state mourning on Saturday commemorating deaths of Palestinians by Israeli attacks.

On the day, the national flags will be hoisted at half mast, she said.

She also asked to offer special prayers in all mosques accross the country after Jummah Salat tomorrow and other worship places at their convenient times seeking eternal peace of the departed souls and quick recovery of the injured Palestinians in the Israeli attack.

The premier said they have already denounced the attacks on a Gaza hospital killing over 500 people including women and children and injuring a lot of people.

"The repeated (Israeli) attacks on them (Palestinians) can't be tolerated anymore. We can't tolerate it," she said.

Referring to her yesterday's meeting with the OIC member countries envoys at her official Ganabhaban residence here, she said, "We (Muslim Ummah) have to work together to realise the rights of Palestinians."

Sheikh Hasina reiterated Bangladesh steadfast stance in favour of Palestine, saying, "We are always with them (Palestinians)."



She said Bangladesh will send medicines, dry foods and other necessary items for the people of war-torn Palestine.

"We will send medicines, dry food and necessary commodities for women and children. We've taken this step. We're always beside the distressed people with whatever resources we have," she added.

Sheikh Hasina said she already asked the Health Ministry to take steps for sending medicines to the Palestinians.

The prime minister also reiterated her call to the global leaders to stop the war and arms race.

"Use the money, which is being expended in producing arms and in destruction, for the health and education of the children, through which they will get fine and beautiful life," she added.

At the function, the prime minister, as well, unveiled a mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and planted a sapling on the Sarok Bhaban premises.

Of the inaugurated bridges today, 40 are in Mymensingh division, 32 in Dhaka, 27 in Chattogram, 22 in Rajshahi, 12 in Khulna, eight each in Barishal and Rangpur, and one in Sylhet.

Earlier, on November 7 and December 21 last year, the premier opened 100 bridges and 100 roads and highways across the country.

At the same function, she also opened 14 overpasses on highways that will help ensure road safety and laid foundation stone of two major bridges, Kewatkhali Bridge and Rahmatpur Bridge over the Brahmaputra river in Mymensingh.

It will cost Taka 3263.63 crore to construct the Kewatkhali Bridge which is set to be the largest steel-arch bridge in the country while the construction of 1471-metre Rahmatpur Bridge will cost Tk 358 crore.

The construction of the bridges will be completed by June 2025.

Among 14 overpasses opened today, eight are in Rajshahi division and six in Rangpur.

The projects have been implemented under the Roads and Highways Department (RHD).

The premier also launched the automated Vehicle Inspection Centre (VIC) for five years at a cost of Tk 105.23 crore in the capital's Mirpur; a newly constructed building of Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority in Tejgaon, and BRTC's bus depot and training centre in Mymensingh.

She, as well, introduced the compensation programme for road accident victims by providing Tk 7.08 crore as compensation to 162 road accident victims or their families.

The premier also unveiled the cover of a book titled "Unnayan Darpon" featuring the development of the road transport and bridges sector by the Awami League government in Bangladesh for the last 15 years.

Earlier, on her arrival at the Sarok Bhaban, the prime minister was welcomed with dance performance by a group of children.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Road Transport and Bridges Ministry's Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman Rowshan Ara Mannan spoke at the function

Road Transport and Highways Division (RHD) Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri and its Chief Engineer Syed Moinul Hasan also spoke.

Local public representatives, noted personalities and commoners got connected to the programme from Mirpur BRTA in Dhaka and Mymensing Circuit House Field.

A video documentary on the development projects to be inaugurated and laid foundation stones was screened at the programme.source: BSS