Primary, secondary schools can be shut if mercury dips below 10 degree Celsius - Dainikshiksha

The government in directives today said that administrations can keep the primary and secondary schools shut if temperature of a district dips to 10 degrees Celsius or below of this.

The Primary and Mass Education Ministry and Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) issued separate statements in this regard.

However, earlier in the day, the DSHE issued two more directives. The first one said the authorities concerned can keep shut the schools if maximum temperature in any district falls below 17 degrees Celsius and the second one mentioned below 10 degree Celsius.

However, according to the directives, severe cold waves are currently sweeping over different districts of the country, hampering the normal educational activities of the students.

In this regard, the regional deputy directors of primary and secondary educations, in consultation with the district education officers concerned, may keep the primary and secondary levels educational institutions closed if the district witnesses maximum temperature 10 degrees Celsius or below 10 degree Celsius (as per weather forecast of the concerned meteorological office).

Those institutions will remain closed until maximum temperature rises to 10 degrees Celsius or above.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education circular said that the directive will remain effective until January 31.source: bss