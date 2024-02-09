Students confine MC College principal, teachers - Dainikshiksha

Demanding recruitment of teachers in history department and a solution to the existing water crisis at its Bangabandhu Hall, students of Murari Chand College in Sylhet confined the college principal, several teachers and officials to the administrative building yesterday.

The agitating students padlocked the administrative building at 2:00pm. They withdrew their movement around 9:00pm after the principal assured them of meeting their demands.

"All four teaching positions in the history department have been vacant for the last six months," said Sabbir Shuvo, a protesting student.

"Besides, there has been an acute crisis of water for the last two years at block 7 of the male student hostel, known as Bangabandhu Hall. The authority supplies water only for around an hour daily, which is insufficient for 130 resident students of the block," he also said.

"Regarding our demands, we had a meeting with the principal and the administration this [Thursday] afternoon. As they failed to fulfill our demands, we are demonstrating," Shuvo added.

Abul Anam Md Riaz, principal of the college, said, "To install a deep tubewell for the hostel block, Tk 2 lakh is needed, which cannot be sanctioned at once. Moreover, until we get allotment for teachers from the ministry, we are helpless regarding the vacant teaching posts. We will still try our best to meet the demands."source: the daily star