Students urged to be determined, confident like Meena - Dainikshiksha

Primary and Mass Education Secretary Farid Ahmed today emphasised the development of human qualities in children and students to make them confident and competent for future leadership.

"Meena bravely faced all obstacles by being alert and aware against all adversity, ignorance, discrimination and differences. Every child should be self-confident like Meena and enlighten themselves with the light of education," the secretary said as the chief guest of the opening ceremony of 'Meena Day' at Dhaka PTI Auditorium this morning, said a release.

Saying that education liberates a man from all sorts of chains that hinders his and the nations development, Farid said, "The ministry is working with the determination to build the next generation inspired by patriotism, rich in human values and skilled in the best use of technology," he said.

Referring to Meena as an ideal example of how children should value education and moral values, the secretary urged the parents and the teachers to come forward so that the children can prepare themselves to lead the future.

UNICEF Country Representative Sheldon Yate also spoke as a special guest on the occasion. Shah Rizwan Hayat, Director General of Directorate of Primary Education presided over the program.

Fair, children stage plays, magic performance, puppet shows and cultural programs were organized to celebrate 'Meena Day'.

This year the theme of Meena Day is 'Smart children, Smart Bangladesh'..

Meena Day is celebrated on September 24 every year. As the day falls on a Sunday this year, it was decided to celebrate Meena Day on Saturday which is also a government holiday, to keep the regular education activities uninterrupted, the release added. source: BSS