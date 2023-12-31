Supervisor-Researcher Meet Held at BUP - Dainikshiksha

Supervisor-Researcher Meet Held at BUP

Dainikshiksha Desk |

A Supervisor-Researcher Meet was organized by the Centre for Higher Studies and Research (CHSR), Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), on last Saturday.

The aim of the meet was to introduce the newly enrolled MPhil and PhD fellows to their supervisors and finalize their research titles. Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, BSP, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD, Vice Chancellor, BUP graced the occasion as the chief patron. Amongst others, Pro-Vice Chancellor of BUP, Dean of CHSR, and all the researchers of session 2023-2024A, along with their supervisors and co-supervisors were present.

 

BUET admission test begins on February 24 - dainik shiksha BUET admission test begins on February 24 Give befitting reply to election foiling attempt through votes: PM - dainik shiksha Give befitting reply to election foiling attempt through votes: PM Production at Bangladesh’s lone coal mine to remain suspended - dainik shiksha Production at Bangladesh’s lone coal mine to remain suspended BNP declares two-day mass contact programme again - dainik shiksha BNP declares two-day mass contact programme again please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0028500556945801