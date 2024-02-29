TCB to procure 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil, 10,000 MT lentil for OMS - Dainikshiksha

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will procure 1.10 crore litres of edible oil and 10,000 metric tons of lentil to sell through its open market sale (OMS) programme.

Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved two separate proposals in this regard in a meeting on Thursday, presided over by Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali.

The Commerce Ministry placed the proposals on behalf of the TCB.

According to proposals, the TCB will import 1.10 crore litres of Soybean oil through open tender from City Edible Oil Ltd. at a total cost of Tk 174.66 crore with each litre at Tk 165.25.

The TCB will procure 8,000 metric tons of lentil at a cost of Tk 83.12 crore from Nabi Naba Food Limited with each kg at Tk 103.09.source: unb