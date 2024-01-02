Teacher show caused for campaigning - Dainikshiksha

The election inquiry committee on Sunday issued a show cause notice to a government primary school teacher for participating in electioneering for a candidate in Pabna.

Md Ashraful Alam, an assistant teacher of Handial Government Primary School in Chatmohar upazila, allegedly participated in an election campaign for independent candidate Abdul Hamid of Pabna-3 constituency and breached the electoral code of conduct, said the notice.

The committee's chairman and Pabna's Joint District Judge, Md Tazul Islam, issued the notice.

The teacher has been asked to submit his reply by today.

Awami League's Handial union unit president and secretary submitted a written complaint against the teacher. According to the electoral code of conduct, Ashraful, as a public servant, cannot join any election campaign for any candidate or political party.source: the daily star