Teachers urged to ensure 80% voter turnout in next polls - Dainikshiksha

University Grants Commission member Sazzad Hossain has called on educators to shoulder the responsibility of mobilising 80 per cent of voters for the upcoming 12th General Elections slated for January next year.

Speaking at a views exchange titled 'Against Terrorism, Militancy, and Non-Politicism,' held at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka, Sazzad emphasised the pivotal role teachers play in galvanising the electorate.

Expressing the need for a robust response to the opposition, Sazzad urged teachers to ensure a significant voter presence at polling stations. He particularly called upon public university teachers to engage young voters actively, providing a strong retort to various entities involved in the nation's electoral process.

The event, arranged by the 'Education, Research, and Development Forum of Bangladesh,' brought together vice-chancellors, principals of government colleges, and senior teachers from public universities across the country. During the gathering, National University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Mashiur Rahman underscored the historical context of Bangladesh's liberation war and cautioned against straying from those foundational principles.

Criticising the role of the United States, Mashiur accused the nation of fostering arms and drug trade, deceiving Bangladesh, and siding with BNP-Jamaat to impede the country's development. He emphasized that the ideological roots of the opposition were contrary to the nation's history and spirit, predicting their eventual political decline.

The meeting featured discussions on maintaining educational activities during political upheavals, with government university teachers vehemently criticising the country's politics, BNP, the United States, and other Western nations. UGC Member Professor Dr Sazzad Hossain iterated the importance of a resounding victory in the upcoming election, highlighting teachers' potential to influence young voters positively.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professional (BUP) Khandkar Mokaddem Hossain stressed that drawing 40-50% of voters to polling stations could counter terrorism, militancy, and non-political politics. He urged teachers to leverage their societal influence to encourage voter turnout.

The views exchange featured speeches from various vice-chancellors, including Alok Kumar Pal of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Professor Mahfuzur Rahman of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibar Digital University, and others.

The collective sentiment echoed the need for educators to actively engage in shaping the nation's political landscape while safeguarding the progress achieved post-covid era.

The event concluded with a call to action for teachers to play a pivotal role in steering the country towards inclusive and informed democratic participation.