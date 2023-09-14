'The Dhaka University Fund' to be inaugurated on Sept 16

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The Dhaka University authorities have established a fund titled 'The Dhaka University Fund' as per decision of DU Syndicate for the development of education and research of the university.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman will inaugurate the fund raising program as chief guest on September 16 at Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom, said a press release. 

Philanthropists, DU Alumni, institutions, organizations and solvent people of the society have been requested to give donation to the fund, added the release. 

It may be mentioned that interested Alumni, institutions, organisations and individuals may attend and handover donation cheque on the inaugural day.

 

source: BSS

