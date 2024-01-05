Tough action against people involved in sabotage during polls: IGP - Dainikshiksha

Inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Friday warned that tough action would be taken against the people who would try to commit sabotage during Bangladesh’s next general election, scheduled to be held on January 7.

‘If anyone tries to commit sabotage centering the 12th parliamentary election, the result will not be good,’ warned the IGP while briefing media personnel at Willes Little Flower School and College premises in the capital's Kakrail area.

The briefing was held to inform journalists about security measures, taken by the police, during the national election.

‘Appropriate legal action will be taken against the saboteurs. Strict action will be taken even if anyone tries to take advantage of the deteriorating law and order situation. In case of emergency, citizens can contact 999 or the concerned police station,’ the IGP said.

The IGP also said that a group had planned to commit sabotage during the election.

He said that they, after the arrest of a leader of Chhatra Dal, the student wing of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, in Magura, got information over plans to commit violence and sabotage during the election.

Referring to information gathered from different sources, he said that they came to know that the saboteurs had made a plan to create fear in the minds of people by exploding cocktails to create loud noises. I hope, no one will be able to create such fear now. ’source: newage