Two key accused confess to rape on JU campus - Dainikshiksha

Two accused yesterday confessed before a Dhaka magistrate to the rape of a woman on Jahangirnagar University campus on Saturday night.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Sheikh Muzahidul Islam recorded the statements of Mamunur Rashid Mamun, 44, the key accused, and his aide Murad Hossain, 22, after investigating officer Mizanur Rahman, an inspector of Ashulia Police Station, produced them before the magistrate, said Additional Public Prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul.

After recording their statements, the magistrate sent the duo to jail.

On February 7, Rab arrested Mamun from the capital's Farmgate and Murad, also an assistant secretary of JU BCL, from Naogaon.

The victim's husband lodged the case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, accusing six people of raping his wife and abetting the rape.