UCSI University Bangladesh hosts 'Boshonto Boron' festival - Dainikshiksha

The Cultural Club of UCSI University Bangladesh branch campus hosted a “Boshonto Boron” festival on its campus in Dhaka’s Banani.

The event showcased the cultural diversity and talent of the university’s students, according to a press release on Monday.

The university's Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dato Ir Mohd Saleh Jaafar, was present as the chief guest where board Senior Vice President Ariful Bari Mojumder, Vice President Aniza Parveen, Director Sherin Sultana, and Director Ahmed Suman Subhan, among others, were also present, it said.

The Pro VC expressed his admiration for the students’ dedication to promoting cultural exchange and fostering a sense of unity within the campus community.

The “Boshonto Boron” event featured captivating performances by students, including soulful songs and mesmerizing dance sequences. The students’ talents were on full display, leaving the audience enthralled and impressed, the release said.

The success of the event underscored the commitment of UCSI University Bangladesh Branch Campus to providing a holistic education that goes beyond academic excellence, embracing cultural and artistic endeavours that contribute to the overall development of its students, it added.source: unb