Warm welcome to Martin Macvicar - Dainikshiksha

Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Combilift Limited, Ireland, Martin Macvicar, was warmly welcomed to Dhaka.

He was paid such a floral greet by Royal Machineries Corporation Limited when arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday (27 February)., said a press release on Tuesday.

Afterwards, a meeting was held with Martin Macvicar at the Dhaka Regency Hotel of Airport Road, Nikunjo-2 at 4:30 in the afternoon. The meeting was presided over by the Managing Director of Royal Machineries Corporation Limited, Khan Md Mohiuddin.

The CEO and Co-founder of Combilift Limited visits Bangladesh for the first time. He exchanges his opinions with the clients of Royal Machineries Corporation, the only dealer of Combilift Limited in Bangladesh. He was also awarded with crest in the invigorating meeting at the hotel by the Managing Director Khan MD Mohiuddin for Royal Machineries.

The chief guest in his speech said, “I am really so happy to get such an honour.” He also opined that Combilift is the largest producer of worldwide multidirational, sideloading and articulated forklift.

The company produces newly demanded products according to the needs of its clients which is second to none. The success of the company mainly relates to its creativity, flexibility and rending utmost service. This is how today it is one of the largest growing forklift producers.

The company has its market in more than 80 countries and is using more than 80,000 trucks worldwide. No company in the world has touched the dimension of such customization and adaptability. No other company can meet the demand of the clients so perfectly as we can. In Bangladesh, our company has already launched almost 100 machines (combi -c series & isol master ) which Royal Machineries Corporation Limited is providing to its clients.