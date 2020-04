The death toll from coronavirus rose to 12 in Bangladesh as the country confirmed three more deaths on Monday, IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora said in an online briefing at DGHS.

.“Six more people with infection have been identified.So far 123 people have been infected in Bangladesh, 35 in the last 24 hours alone. The death count in 24 hours is at 12,” she said.

Earlier Health Minister Zahid Maleque said four people died from coronavirus and 29 others tested positive in the last 24 hours.