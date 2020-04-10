 Global deaths pass 95,000; cases over 1.6m - Miscellaneous - দৈনিকশিক্ষা

Global deaths pass 95,000; cases over 1.6m

Staff Reporter |

The number of deaths across the world linked to the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, crossed 95,000 as of Friday.

At least 95,699 people have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The deadly virus also infected 1,600,427 people since it first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in the end of December last year.

However, 356,656 patients recovered from the virus, according to Worldometer, a website which compiles number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from it.

USA has been hit hardest by the epidemic. It has 465,329 confirmed cases while the second and third hit-hard countries are Spain and Italy with cases 153,222 and 143,626 respectively, as per data provided by the Johns Hopkins University.

The virus forced the world countries to restrict their citizens' movement by imposing lockdown. 

Man held for harassing JnU student on Women’s Day - dainik shiksha Man held for harassing JnU student on Women’s Day Saudi Arabia suspends schools, universities - dainik shiksha Saudi Arabia suspends schools, universities Historic March 7: PM pays homage to Bangabandhu - dainik shiksha Historic March 7: PM pays homage to Bangabandhu Bangladeshi in Milan infected with coronavirus - dainik shiksha Bangladeshi in Milan infected with coronavirus Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams - dainik shiksha Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams Sagar-Runi murder case : HC drops hearing on Tanvir’s petition - dainik shiksha Sagar-Runi murder case : HC drops hearing on Tanvir’s petition Jagannath University’s first convocation in October - dainik shiksha Jagannath University’s first convocation in October CU BCL demands CUCSU election as soon as possible - dainik shiksha CU BCL demands CUCSU election as soon as possible please click here to view dainikshiksha website