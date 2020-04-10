Global deaths pass 95,000; cases over 1.6m

The number of deaths across the world linked to the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, crossed 95,000 as of Friday.

At least 95,699 people have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The deadly virus also infected 1,600,427 people since it first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in the end of December last year.

However, 356,656 patients recovered from the virus, according to Worldometer, a website which compiles number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from it.

USA has been hit hardest by the epidemic. It has 465,329 confirmed cases while the second and third hit-hard countries are Spain and Italy with cases 153,222 and 143,626 respectively, as per data provided by the Johns Hopkins University.

The virus forced the world countries to restrict their citizens' movement by imposing lockdown.