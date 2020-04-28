 National Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury passes away - Miscellaneous - Dainikshiksha

National Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury passes away

Desk Report |

National professor Jamilur Reza Choudhury died of a massive heart attack on Monday night. He was 77. 

His relative and Dean of Business Faculty of Dhaka University professor Shibly Rubayet Islam confirmed the death on Tuesday morning.

He said, Choudhury had a massive heart attack around 2am when he was sleeping. 

Choudhury’s son-in-law professor Jia Wadud also confirmed his death in a facebook post.

His nephew Rifat told Jago News that he (Choudhury) will be buried at Banani graveyard following a namaz-e-janaza after Johr prayers.

Choudhury was awarded Ekushey Padak in the category of science and technology in 2017. He was inducted as a National Professor in 2018.

