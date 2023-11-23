10 Khulna University students punished for violating discipline - Dainikshiksha

The authorities of Khulna University (KU) have recently taken punitive action against 10 students for violating discipline including taking drugs and misbehaving with fellows.

The decision of the university administration came to light on Tuesday although the disciplinary committee of the university took the measures on November 15.

Those who were punished are Pharmacy department’s Saif Newaz, Sumon Rahman, Sanjida Afrin Mayuri, Md. Noor Alam, Md. Bani Amin, Business Administration department’s Muhammad Zarif, Hizbullah Tamim, Urban and Rural Planning department’s Md. Kabirul Islam Bindu, Sandeep Pal and Mojtaba Fahim.

Of them, Saif was fined Tk 20, 000; Sanjida Afrin and Noor Alam were fined Tk 15, 000 while Suman and Bani Amin Tk 5, 000 each.

Muhammad Zarif, Md Kabirul, Sandeep Pal and Mojtaba Fahim were suspended for next two semesters along with fine of Tk 10, 000 each while Hizbullah was cautioned.

They were asked to bring heir guardians along with their (students) NID cards within one month.

KU’s students’ affairs director Prof Md Sharif Hasan Liton said the punitive measures were taken upon specific allegations which were proved through investigations.

However, the students will get chance to appeal to the academic council against the punishment, he added.source: unb