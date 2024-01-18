10 researchers selected for UGC post-doctoral fellowship - Dainikshiksha

The University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh has selected 10 researchers for the UGC post-doctoral fellowship.

The researchers were picked at a meeting chaired by UGC chairman (Additional Charge) Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir on Tuesday, said a press release on Wednesday.

The 10 researchers who are getting the UGC fellowship are Dr Muhammad Nurul Amin Nuri and Dr Firoza Akter Khanom of Chattogram University, Prof Dr Sharaban Tahura and Prof Dr Gulshan Ara of Jagannath University, Dr Sheikh Mehedi Hasan of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Dr Md Tarikul Islam of Gopalganj Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Prof Dr Farhin Hasan of American International University, Dr Shahid Md Ashif Iqbal of Premier University, Dr Sultana Razia of Barendra University and Dr Suvash Chandra Deb of Brindaban Government College.

A total of 30 researchers from various public, private universities located on permanent campus and government colleges of the country applied for the UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2023.

According to the policy, 10 researchers from among the applicants have finally been selected for the UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2023 on the basis of applicants' educational qualification, experience, publications, research title, summary, supervisor's recommendation.source: unb