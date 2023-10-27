15 lakh people to be evacuated ahead of "Hamoon" - Dainikshiksha

The disaster management and relief ministry has taken all out initiative to face the catastrophe of the severe cyclonic storm "Hamoon" as the government has taken preparations to evacuate some 15 lakh people from the 10 coastal districts.

"All out preparations have been taken to evacuate at least 15 lakh people to safer places... Along with necessary relief assistances also have been allocated for these 10 vulnerable districts," said Disaster Management and

Relief Secretary M Kamrul Hasan after emerging meeting at the ministry conference room here this morning.

Emergency relief assistances including rice, dry food, baby food, cattle feed and cash money also have been asked to disburse at the vulnerable districts,he said, adding: "Meeting has been taken place at the concerned relief and disaster management ministry headed by the State Minister."

Even directives have been given to the concerned Deputy Commissioners to evacuate at least 15 lakh people to the safer places before midnight, the secretary mentioned.

"Earlier, at least 24 lakh vulnerable people had been evacuated from the coastal regions during the cyclonic storm 'Moccha'. The volunteers of cyclone preparedness programme (CPP) are working at the field levels," said the ministry top official, adding that 74,020 volunteers of CPP are currently working in 3,701 units of 355 unions under 41 upazilas of 13 coastal districts.

To face the catastrophe of the cyclone, the Deputy Commissioners of the 10 vulnerable districts have already been organised meeting with all the concerned Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) as per the Standing Order on

Disaster (SOD) aiming at ensuring every possible preparedness measure and reducing disaster risks.

According to the latest bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the severe cyclonic storm is about 445 kilometres west-southwest of Chattogram port, 410 kilometres west-southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 325 kilometres Southwest of Mongla port, and 310 kilometres southwest of Payra port.

Maritime ports of Chattogram and Payra have been advised to hoist danger Signal 7 while Cox's Bazar and Mongla ports have been asked to hoist danger Signal 6 and 5 respectively as cyclonic storm "Hamoon" has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay.

"It is likely to move north-northeastwards and may cross Barishal-Chattogram coast near Bhola by tomorrow morning as a cyclonic storm," it said.

The bulletin said maximum sustained wind speed within 64 kilometres of the storm centre is about 90 kilometers per hour rising to 110 kilometres per hour in gusts/squalls.

"Sea will remain high near the severe cyclone centre," the bulletin added.source: BSS