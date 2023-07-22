17 die as bus plunges into pond in Jhalakathi; 35 injured

Dainikshiksha Desk Report |

At least 17 people including seven children and five women were killed and 35 others injured when a bus plunged into a roadside pond at Chhatrakanda in Sadar upazila of Jhalakathi district on Saturday. 

Five of the deceased were identified as Sumaiya, 5, Samad Molla, 60, Tarik, 55, Shahin Molla, 33 and Abdullah, 7 while the identities of the others could not be known immediately.

The Barishal-bound bus from Bhandaria in Pirojpur district carrying around 70 passengers fell into the pond near Union Parishad office around 9:55 am, leaving 17 people dead and 35 others injured, said Sub-inspector of Sadar Police Station Shakhawat Hossain.

The driver might have lost control over the steering, he said.

The injured were taken to Sadar Hospital.

Source : UNB

