3 assistant attorney generals removed from post - Dainikshiksha

3 assistant attorney generals removed from post

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Dainikshiksha Desk: They are Zakir Hossain Masud, Kazi Bashir Ahmed and Shama Akter.

The notification -- issued by Runa Nahid Akter, solicitor of the solicitor wing of the law and justice division yesterday -- did not mention the reasons for their removal.

However, law ministry sources said the three were removed following Friday's violence centring the Supreme Court Bar Association election.

The order will be effective immediately, said the notification.

On Friday, assistant attorney general Saifur Rahman Siddique Saif, who was assaulted during the violence, filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station naming independent candidate Nahid Sultana Juthi, pro-BNP lawyer and secretary candidate Ruhul Quddus Kazal and 18 others.

Meanwhile, police arrested six lawyers, including Kazal and Kazi Bashir Ahmed, from different parts of the capital in connection with the case; and the court placed Kazal on a four-day remand and the rest five on a three-day remand for interrogation. source: daily star

Primary, secondary schools to remain closed during Ramadan: HC - dainik shiksha Primary, secondary schools to remain closed during Ramadan: HC Govt transforming Coast Guard into three-dimensional force: PM - dainik shiksha Govt transforming Coast Guard into three-dimensional force: PM Shuchona elected as Cumilla city mayor - dainik shiksha Shuchona elected as Cumilla city mayor 19 dead and 7 missing as landslide and flash floods hit Indonesia's Sumatra island - dainik shiksha 19 dead and 7 missing as landslide and flash floods hit Indonesia's Sumatra island Russian student jailed for pro-Ukraine wifi network name - dainik shiksha Russian student jailed for pro-Ukraine wifi network name Arafat seeks thorough investigation into journalist Rana's imprisonment - dainik shiksha Arafat seeks thorough investigation into journalist Rana's imprisonment please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.02190899848938