48 youth get police jobs at Tk 120 in Faridpur - Dainikshiksha

A total of 48 young men and women from poor and middle-class families have received police jobs in Faridpur spending only Tk 120 each.

These young people, known as the "Golden Deer", are overjoyed to have received the job without any harassment, recommendations, or bribes. Many parents were so happy with the transparent recruitment process that they hugged the police superintendent in tears.

Faridpur Police Superintendent (SP) Mohammad Morshed Alam confirmed the matter on Friday morning that 48 young people had been given jobs.

Earlier, on Wednesday evening, the police superintendent announced the results of the recruitment examination for the post of trainee police constable. In it, 41 boys and seven girls were initially selected for the post of trainee police constable. Later that night, Faridpur District Police welcomed 48 successful candidates to the post of constable at the drill shed of the police lines.

The father of a young man who got a job as a police constable, wishing to be anonymous, said: "I was very worried about my son. I hear from people that it now takes money and influence to get a government job. But now I see that all those notions are wrong. I never thought that one could get a job in the police for only Tk 120. I would like to thank the Police Superintendent and the Honourable Prime Minister for making such a beautiful and transparent arrangement for the police recruitment examination."

When contacted in this regard, Faridpur SP Mohammad Morshed Alam said: "We have selected the best candidates to form a smart police force. This programme started on February 16. All the members of the recruitment board were completely transparent. All those who got the chance are qualified candidates. They got the job for only Tk 120. There was no opportunity for any kind of recommendation or transaction."

He further said: "Initially, 2,162 candidates applied for the post of police constable. However, 1,728 of them took part in the recruitment examination. From there, 472 people were selected in the written examination. Based on the results of the written examination, 48 people were finally selected out of 189 people who appeared in the oral examination. Of these, 41 are male and 7 are female."

SP Morshed added, "Those who have been initially selected are completely free from nepotism, influence, transparent, merit and qualified. Therefore, I believe that all the successful candidates will be inspired by the great vow of "service in the vow" in the coming days and will uphold the image of Bangladesh Police by performing their duties with honesty, patriotism and dedication."source: unb