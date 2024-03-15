7 colleagues landed in jail over death of journo in Barguna - Dainikshiksha

7 colleagues landed in jail over death of journo in Barguna

dainikshiksha desk |

A Barguna court on Thursday sent seven members of Barguna Press Club to jail upon surrender in a case filed over the death of another journalist following an attack on Barguna Press Club on February 19.

Barguna Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Md Harun-Or-Rashid passed the order after rejecting a prayer for bail submitted by the defendants.

Those who landed in jail are Sohel Hafiz, Ariful Islam Murad, Md. Kashem Hawlader, Saiful Islam Miraz, Oliullah Imran, Sohag Hawlader and Sagir Hossain Titu.

Though a total of eight accused surrendered before the court with the bail prayer, the court only granted bail to Press Club General Secretary Jafar Hossain Hawlader, who had been in India during the attack.

Press Club’s seven members including its acting President Sohel Hafiz, members Ferdous Khan Emon and Saiful Islam Miraj were injured during the attack allegedly by deceased journo and also local Union Parishad member Masud Talukdar, his cohort Mushfiq Arif and others.

On February 29, the press club authorities filed a case naming 17 individuals and 50 unidentified individuals with the concerned police station.

In the case, the press club claimed so-called journalists Masud, Arif and their cohorts attacked the press club when most of its members had been in India on a tour.

Though journalist Masud had been hospitalised at Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital since the attack, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on March 2.

On March 2, Masud’s wife Sajeda Saju filed a murder case accusing 12 journalists and another man in this connection.

Masud was the prime accused in the press club attack case.source: unb

