9 KU students to go Japan to join Sakura Science Programme - Dainikshiksha

A nine-member delegation of students of the Electronic and Communication Engineering (ECE) discipline of Khulna University (KU) will go to Japan to join the Sakura Science Exchange Programme (SSP) to be held on January 28, 2024.

Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) invited the KU authority to send talented student delegates who will participate in the programme, said a press release issued by Mass Communication and Public Relations department of KU.



The nine-member delegation team consisting of Shourov Barman, Anin Hasan, Suman Roy, Al-Helal, Dipanjona Roy Chowdhury, Tasfia Tahsin, Asfia Afrin, Mahmudul Hasan Abid and Iffat Ara Talin will participate in the programme.



Head of the ECE discipline Professor Dr. Md. Shamim Ahsan will lead the team, the press release said.

The members of the delegation will participate in various workshops at the University of Yamanashi in Japan from January 28 to February 03 under the Sakura Science Exchange Programme.

Meanwhile, on January 17 (Wednesday), the members of the delegation paid a courtesy visit to Professor Dr. Mahmud Hossain, Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University, with a view to express their thanks with respect for his dedicated effort and cooperation in this regard.



While wishing the students good luck for their journey to Japan, the Vice-Chancellor said the collaboration of Khulna University with universities of various countries including the USA, Australia, Turkey, Iran, Germany, and India is underway for higher education, student exchange and joint research activities.

“In this exchange program, doors will be opened for joint research, academic exchange and joint workshops between the Khulna University and the University of Yamanashi, VC expressed his hope, adding that many other universities of the world are now showing interest regarding the educational collaboration of Khulna University (KU).

In the exchange programme, students and teachers will exchange views with Japanese experts regarding future optical and wireless communication technology, which will play an important role in the ICT sector of Bangladesh in future, the press release added.source: bss