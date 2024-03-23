ACC begins probe into irregularities in IU mega project - Dainikshiksha

The Anti-Corruption Commission has started an investigation into allegations of embezzlement of Tk 6 crore under the mega project of Islamic University in Kushtia.

ACC started probing the issue three months after an anonymous letter was sent to the university administration and the ACC Kushtia district office regarding the embezzlement.

A letter signed by ACC Kushtia’s assistant director and investigating officer M Saidur Rahman, was issued in this regard on Thursday night.

An allegation of embezzling Tk 6 crore 25 lakh from third phase development work of the university’s second administration building under the mega project was brought against some unnamed unscrupulous people including IU acting chief engineer, executive engineer, supervising engineer, project director, former and current leaders of the university BCL unit submitting two fake bills.

ACC Kushtia district office sought information from the university administration on the related projects for the purpose of investigation.

They also sought the latest bills of the second administration building of the third phase development project of the university.

They requested the university administration to take necessary measures to send the original copies of the record to the Anti-Corruption Commission Kushtia district office, the letter said.

The records of the related projects included- the extension work of the second administration building’s third, fourth and fifth floors under the project, the allocation letter and approval letter of the 10-storey building copies of approved estimate, schedule, tender notice, comparative statement of tender, copy of contract, work order, copy of MB and a copy of final bill.

ACC Kushtia office’s assistant director and investigating officer Saidur Rahman said that they sent a letter in view of the complaint at the head office. He received the records related to the project sent by the university administration but the documents had not been opened yet.

Earlier, an anonymous letter came to the university administration in November last year. According to the letter, the contractor made a false bill of more than Tk 6 crore in the fifth bill of the second administrative building of the university. The bill and related documents were attached to the letter.

Taking the letter into consideration, IU vice chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam formed a probe body headed by IU Islamic history and culture department Professor M Jahangir Hossain to look into the matter in December last year.

After three months, the investigation committee submitted its reports on March 9 and found the irregularities mentioned in the anonymous letter.

Contacted, IU vice-chancellor Shaikh Abdus Salam said that the investigation committee had submitted its report. No further comments could be made until the syndicate reviews the matter, he added.source: unb