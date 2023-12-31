AGM and BoT Meeting of SEU Trust held - Dainikshiksha

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the 128th meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Southeast University Trust (SEUT) were held on Saturday (30 December).

The meetings were held at the BoT Conference Room at the permanent campus of the university in Tejgaon, said a press release on Sunday (31 December).

Rezaul Karim, Chairman of BoT, SEUT presided over the meeting. BoT members discussed various academic and administrative issues and took important decisions. The members of BoT provided valuable guidance to the management of the university, reviewed the progress of various activities and focused on future plans of the university.