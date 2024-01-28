AL to hold peace rallies on Jan 30 - Dainikshiksha

Awami League (AL) will hold peace rallies in all cities, districts and upazilas of the country carrying national flags on January 30.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader announced the program from a rally called 'Peace and Democracy' organized by South City unit of AL in front of the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

About the January 30 Peace Rally, Obaidul Quader said on that day, AL men will talk about how democracy, peace and development will take place.

AL leaders and workers will remain vigilant all over the country while holding the peace rallies, he added.

Referring to BNP's procession carrying black flags, he said this procession and BNP's upcoming January 30 procession are fake programmes. As people are not participating in the party’s programmes, the leaders and workers of BNP are frustrated now.

People have no trust in Tarique Rahman, who is staying in London, Quader said, adding, the game of election is

over, now the game of politics will begin.

President of Dhaka South City Awami League and valiant freedom fighter Abu Ahmed Mannafi presided over the rally while AL Dhaka South City unit General Secretary Humayun Kabir conducted it.

AL Presidium Members Dr Md Abdur Razzaque, Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Qamrul Islam, Joint General Secretaries Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque also spoke, among others, on the occasion. ‍source: bss