AL to hold peace rallies on Jan 30 - Dainikshiksha

AL to hold peace rallies on Jan 30

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Awami League (AL) will hold peace  rallies in all cities, districts and upazilas of the country carrying national flags on January 30.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister  Obaidul Quader announced the program from a rally called  'Peace and Democracy' organized by South City unit of AL in  front of the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

About the January 30 Peace Rally, Obaidul Quader said on that day, AL men will talk about how democracy, peace and development will take place. 

AL leaders and workers will remain vigilant all over the country while holding the peace rallies, he added.

Referring to BNP's procession carrying black flags, he said this procession and BNP's upcoming January 30 procession are fake programmes. As people are not participating in the party’s programmes, the leaders and workers of BNP are frustrated now.  

People have no trust in Tarique Rahman, who is staying in London, Quader said, adding, the game of election is 
over, now the game of politics will begin.

President of Dhaka South City Awami League and valiant freedom fighter Abu Ahmed Mannafi presided over the rally while AL Dhaka South City unit General Secretary Humayun Kabir conducted it.

AL Presidium Members Dr Md Abdur Razzaque, Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Qamrul Islam, Joint General Secretaries Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque also spoke, among others, on the occasion. ‍source: bss

Education Minister calls for further review of exam and evaluation system - dainik shiksha Education Minister calls for further review of exam and evaluation system Prof Sitesh Chandra appointed as DU pro-VC - dainik shiksha Prof Sitesh Chandra appointed as DU pro-VC JnU to organise 3-day theatre festival from January 28 - dainik shiksha JnU to organise 3-day theatre festival from January 28 Don't put pressure on children for study: JnU VC Sadeka Halim - dainik shiksha Don't put pressure on children for study: JnU VC Sadeka Halim EWU hosts freshers’ orientation for the 2024 Spring Semester - dainik shiksha EWU hosts freshers’ orientation for the 2024 Spring Semester please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0044879913330078