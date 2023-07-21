Another accused remanded in case over attack on Hero Alam

A Dhaka court today placed another accused on three-day remand in case lodged over attack on independent candidate Md

Ashraful Hossain Alam, popularly known as Hero Alam, during Dhaka-17 by-polls

on Monday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order as police

produced accused Masud before the court and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand.

Earlier another court placed two main accused in attack, Manik and Al Amin on

three-day remand. On July 18, another court had placed Sanowar Qazi and

Biplob Hossain on three-day remand in the case. The court also sent five

other accused to jail on that day. They are- Mahmudul Hasan, Mujahid Khan,

Ashiq Sarker, Hridoy Sheikh and Sohel Mollah.

Hero Alam's personal assistant Sujan Rahman Shuvo lodged the case with Banani thana on July 18 accusing some 15-20 unknown people for the attack.

Source : BSS