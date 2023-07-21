Another accused remanded in case over attack on Hero Alam

Dainikshiksha reporter |

A Dhaka court today placed another accused on three-day remand in case lodged over attack on independent candidate Md

Ashraful Hossain Alam, popularly known as Hero Alam, during Dhaka-17 by-polls
on Monday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order as police
produced accused Masud before the court and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand.

Earlier another court placed two main accused in attack, Manik and Al Amin on
three-day remand. On July 18, another court had placed Sanowar Qazi and
Biplob Hossain on three-day remand in the case. The court also sent five
other accused to jail on that day. They are- Mahmudul Hasan, Mujahid Khan,
Ashiq Sarker, Hridoy Sheikh and Sohel Mollah.

Hero Alam's personal assistant Sujan Rahman Shuvo lodged the case with Banani thana on July 18 accusing some 15-20 unknown people for the attack.

Source : BSS

Educational institutions to remain closed till Sept: PM - dainik shiksha Educational institutions to remain closed till Sept: PM Covid-19 patients recovering quickly after getting experimental drug remdesivir - dainik shiksha Covid-19 patients recovering quickly after getting experimental drug remdesivir Entire Bangladesh declared risky for COVID-19 - dainik shiksha Entire Bangladesh declared risky for COVID-19 RMG factories will not reopen on April 26: BGMEA president - dainik shiksha RMG factories will not reopen on April 26: BGMEA president US tol halt funding to WHO over coronavirus - dainik shiksha US tol halt funding to WHO over coronavirus IU shut indefinitely - dainik shiksha IU shut indefinitely please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0049409866333008